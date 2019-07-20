The network has made fun of “reincarnation” Putin’s grandmother

In the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unexpectedly turned into a “Princess”

Fotozhabu published Sergey Elkin on Twitter.

“Princess Nesmeyana”, — stated in the message.

On the published picture shows Putin, who has suddenly become a “grandmother” that has forgotten how to laugh. It caused a violent reaction on the part of network users.

“Fabulous”, “the Prince-Oh*evich”, “Russian Rus, keep yourself save”, “so that’s where the jokes about grandmothers gone”, “pynya turned out to be a fetishist”, “what a gentleman – and such servants,” they write.

