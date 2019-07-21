The network has made fun of “safe” at a polling station
Safety Deposit box for ballots for the upcoming parliamentary elections in one of districts of the Kirovograd Region was seriously laugh network users.
Publishing a photo posted blogger Michael Schneider in facebook.
“”Safety Deposit box” at a polling station of the 102nd district in Kirovohrad Region.
Now you’ve seen All”, — wrote under a photo blogger.
So called “safe” is a pot with a lid and drag from the top rope. On the sides of the “safe” was sealed with sheets of A4, which of course adds to his reliability.
The Ukrainians did not resist, that would not make fun of this publication. Someone was puzzled by what he saw, and who noted that “safe” is great, that would pickle cucumbers.
“I do not believe. Unless I can fit newsletters”, “Thought I not be surprised…”, “Pan of the brain”, “Is nanotechnology in Ukraine!!!!???”, “In this safe well the cucumbers to pickle,” wrote netizens.