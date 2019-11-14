The network has made fun of “textbook” prayers for Russian students
On the shelves of Russian newsstands appeared collections of prayers, which, on assurances of publishers, will make any young Russians of the future Elon musk
Fotodokazatelstvo published in his microblog on Twitter user Maxim Gertsen.
“Educational reforms of the f**scenarios”, – he signed photo.
As you can see, those who made up the Congress have done everything possible to believers, Russians do not regret the money spent. There are prayers about expanding the mind, and prayer before and after teaching, and prayer for a successful examination.
Earlier we talked about the fact that Russian children in pioneer ties went in procession on palm Sunday. In the hands of some holding colorful balloons, other banners. Photos of the procession called the web a huge response and discussion.
We also wrote that the 12-year-old student from Russia who came to the occupied Crimea on holiday in the famous “Artek” in Gurzuf, was urgently admitted to hospital on 11 October. The child was taken to the Yalta city hospital No. 1, where he died.
Russian journalists, citing a source in the Crimea, noted that the student was admitted to doctors in non-critical condition. In the hospital he took the tests and imposed the antibiotic.
“But what happened after and what exactly was the cause of death is the current big issues,” said the insider.
After the death of the child criminal case under article “causing death on imprudence owing to inadequate execution of professional duties”.