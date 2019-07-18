The network has made fun of the controversial Russian football players who ended up in jail
Controversial Russian players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev, who are serving a sentence in a correctional colony in the Belgorod region (Russia), played soccer with other inmates.
As reported by Russian media prior to transfer to the camera the players head was shaved.
Football controversial athletes played right into the territory of the correctional colony, where there is a football “box”.
The network has released footage with the game Kokorin and Mamaev in the colony, placing them in an ironic voice.
8 October 2018 Kokorin, his brother Cyril, mother, and their friend Alexander Protasowicki, staged two fights in the center of Moscow. All four of them received real prison terms.
Kokorin and Mamaev playing football in the colony. Video telegram channel mash pic.twitter.com/aNMb767TQA
— SE (@jx59prdQNR4d32b) July 17, 2019