The network has made fun of the “joy” of Russians due to return of captives
The Russians hid the faces of his fellow citizens, who returned from Ukraine after an exchange of
It is reported by the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
After the large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in a network there was reaction of the Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan on the return of the Russians.
“Our return. Are coming” – she wrote in his Twitter and attached a photo of the Russian Embassy in Ukraine, hiding all “ours”, except the former editor-in-chief “RIA Novosti news Agency in Ukraine,” Kirill Vyshinsky.
It is worth Recalling that the original photo was posted on the website of the Russian diplomatic Agency, but faces potential candidates for exchange hidden was not there. In addition, have been published and the list of Russians, proposed by the Kremlin: it was a figurant in the case about the crash of MH17 Vladimir tzemach, the Russian military Victor Ageev, captured in the Donbass, and Eugene Meadow convicted after the tragedy on 2 may 2014 in Odessa.
Meanwhile, the reaction of social networks to such a manifestation of “tenderness” from the Kremlin propagandists were full of sarcasm and outright ridicule.