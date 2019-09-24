The network has made fun of the most unusual classes of deputies in the Parliament
MPs of the new Parliament of the ninth convocation do not cease to amaze. From the very beginning, from the first day of formal meetings parlamentariv, Ukrainians were shocked by the speed and number of the laws, as well as the fact that the new MPs would sit at work in Parliament until night. However, such a fruitful rhythm did not last long, and now, parliamentarians are actively surprise Ukrainians with his strange behavior during meetings of Parliament. In the last few children in this strike are the representatives of the faction of the political party “servant of the people”.
Because of the huge number of members representing the above mentioned political power, members of the party are different. In this regard, and tricks are different. One has only to recall how in the first day, Lisa Bogutskaya “burned” his correspondence with the legendary “Peter is preparing a coup”. Or ex-showman Nikolay Tishchenko, who asked the journalist to drink some water. Recently, two representatives from “public Servants” fell asleep during a meeting, and the video, in which Jean Beleniuk sleeps already scattered across the network.
Despite his recent, and quite typical of ex-government activity, this week’s “servant of the people” and diminished momentum. Thus, the Thursday meeting did not come and half of the deputies, and yesterday, on Friday the 20th of September, representatives of the party, it was just too small. But even in this situation, representatives of this faction are something uchudit.
Unusual dialogue managed to stand out Deputy Sergey Litvinenko, who ran for Parliament in the majoritarian list, from the County of the city of Rivne. As it turned out, during the session of Parliament, Litvinenko didn’t think about the actual problems of Ukraine… and about food. Apparently, Sergei was preparing for the upcoming party in honor of the end of the working week. Correspondence Litvinenko managed zapechatlet on camera Ukrainian journalists.
Had a conversation with a certain Andrew (I hope that is not the Bogdan) Litvinenko in the popular social network for chatting WhatsApp, the topic of conversation was food and products. Your attention is the dialogue with the stored spell.
- Today I will put a couple of bullets in morozivka tears wheat (a type of alcohol)
- OK, will do.
- Mauger jogos kebab hi bude, tomatoes, bread. In zatirku Armenians ACS Rebecca Mauger
- — I understand podu vsemu, many brothers?
- — So dwellers Bulo…
After this phrase, Litvinenko graduated from the correspondence, because the work still needed, even if we are talking about the upcoming “party”. The network has already upsale the nickname of the people’s Deputy of the party animal, and the name correspondence is given — “Glory to God, Friday!”