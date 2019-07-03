The network has made fun of the new Museum with the leaders of the “DND”

В сети высмеяли новый музей с главарями «ДНР»

On the territory of Donbass captured by militants was a Museum so-called “Novorossiya”, invented by the Kremlin.

About this informs an information portal “Obozrevatel”.

About the Museum became known after the publication in social networks picture, which young people photographed against the backdrop of the figures of the dead leaders of “DNR” Motorola and Alexander Zakharchenko.

“A mixture of Lenin and the stoned Fox”, “This happy couple is crowned and surrounded by plastic monuments? Plastic Russian world”,”the longer you look, the funnier it becomes” “How to live” — he ridiculed the images of the users.

