The network has made fun of the plastic bridge in Russia for 30 thousand dollars
In may last year, Putin pompously opened the bridge to annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
He drove through the construction of KAMAZ. At the opening sounded rousing speech and no less bravura music.
But the villagers Alentova that in the Republic of Tatarstan, also recently held the Grand opening of the bridge over the river Sheshma. About this newspaper writes “Facts” with reference to the Rossm.
The Grand opening of the bridge
Putin at the celebration, of course, did not come, not the scale for “king,” but local officials in the celebration participated. This bridge linking the two banks of the village, the villagers were waiting for all of Putin’s rule, i.e. 20 years. And then, finally, came.
That’s what turned the bridge
At the opening of the buildings was music, was launched into the sky balloons, pushed the speech of high-ranking local chiefs. But, the joy of the villagers was premature. The bridge over the river was plastic. All anything, but the authorities of the village assured that will in the winter this bridge apart, and the people on the opposite shore will be back, as well as 20 previous years of Putin, to walk on the ice of the river. Fortunately, not far away. Only some three kilometers.
It is noted that this plastic the crossing was built for two million rubles, or more 30 thousand dollars. Works on manufacturing and installation of the bridge was carried out by the Turkish firm.
Immediately after opening the ungrateful people ridiculed the bridge in social networks. Particular attention to technical characteristics. 95-metre ferry was very narrow, only two meters in width.
Was on social media and make comments like: “NATO Tanks will not”, “very nice every year to open with balls”, “… the kind of reliability, as the economy of the Russian Federation”.
hyser.com.ua