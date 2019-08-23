The network has made fun of the presidential motorcade Zelensky
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has been heavily criticised over its failure to implement its own promises.
In the Internet appeared the video of the presidential motorcade, which prevented the movement of other motorists.
Recently in Ukraine for the first time in many years, visited the head of the Israeli government. The arrival in our country, Benjamin Netanyahu, of course, important and potentially decisive for the future of Ukraine event, but for the sake of Vladimir Zelensky had to break the promise.
In particular, the video hit the motorcade of twenty-six cars, which was carrying the Vladimir Zelensky and Benjamin Netanyahu. Due to the movement of the motorcade was blocked several streets, which brought some inconvenience to other motorists.
It is noteworthy that one of the promises Zelensky was that the presidential cortege will go into oblivion, and ordinary Ukrainians will not have to suffer because of what officials need to get to something in no time. These things loved to abuse the fourth President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, for whom long overlap entire streets and avenues.
However, it is likely that the requirement to travel in the motorcade put forward by the Israeli side, and he Zelensky, fearing an unpleasant surprise for a potential ally, was not to confront him. However, in this case to the President also raises a number of questions.
Anyway, the presidential cortege had not yet become a part of everyday life, as it was under Yanukovych. However, it should be noted the fact that the motorcade Zelensky often in the midst of unpleasant events. You may recall at least the accident of the tuple, the results of which affected children’s bus (fortunately, then has done without human victims). In any case, the President of Ukraine was worth at least as-that to react to discontent of citizens, caused by unplanned overlap of the streets. The head of state is getting on a dangerous path, passing through which it is possible to lose popular trust and adoration. Ready the sixth President of Ukraine to pay such a price?