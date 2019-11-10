The network has made fun of the strange relationship between Putin and trump
The network has made fun of nedao poyavivshis a caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some time ago, on his page on the social network twitter user Anastasia Kirilenko shared caricature from renowned Illustrator Dave Brown, who has already become quite recognizable thanks to the numerous humorous drawings on pressing political issues. Anastasia shared her picture in which the US President Donald trump, who is hugging one of the columns of the White House. And all anything, but this column is drawn in the form of a birch tree that has a clear allusion to Russia.
Russian cartoon 🙂 Field obsevation: in front of his very discreet flat in Dresden, Putin, then, in the 80ths, nicknamed Platov (sounds like It was after Sudoplatov — the mastermind of Trotsky”s brutal assassination in Mexico) also had birches. pic.twitter.com/CkhdEOqwy7
— Anastasia Kirilenko (@anastasiaki) November 4, 2019