The network has made fun of the unusual client of the exchanger in Kharkov
A priest in a cassock, who humbly waiting for his turn near the exchanger, said user networking
Corresponding photo published in the group “Kharkov 1654,” reports Politeka.
“All in the switcheroo. While the dollar on the buying still is less than 25, not a sin, and the donations of parishioners to convert into dollars”, – has signed a publishing author.
The photo aroused the interest of users, and the comments agreed as those who condemned this activity of the Holy father and those who have come to his defense.
“Throughout the civilized world Church business pays taxes. And we have only the roof to pay, And they do not pay taxes, and communal grace. And Zelensky looking for the source of replenishment . The priests and their sources – that is the inexhaustible reserve of the budgets of all levels!”, “The censer spinning, lavena turbid”, “Even if the robe was removed. Saints”, “have You checked the money, how do you know that this donation? The same people, incidentally, receive a salary, as we all, do Not understand the disturbances that you have stolen, and in a switcheroo suffered? The priest is also work, and they also eat, pay utilities, for kindergarten, for school and for the section to my kids, and Yes, we can leave to leave or anything, are people just like everyone else, so he has the right to buy and rent, or think, once the priest, the manna from heaven feeds? All envious of evil, and I am sure that all who are outraged, penny in the Church are not given and do not go there”, “we have progress far, and the priests believe that they all need!”, – write under the post.