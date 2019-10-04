The Network has made fun of trump, just touched his knee of the President of Finland (video)
The President of the United States Donald trump were trapped after the decision to touch the knee of the colleague from Finland Sauli Niinistö at a press conference following bilateral talks in Washington. This writes The Newsweek.
A curious incident occurred at the moment when a reporter asked trump what the U.S. can learn from Finland, which last two years is considered the happiest country on the planet. The American President said that the happy country — a happy leader, and then touched the knee Sauli Niinistö.
The head of the Finnish state clearly did not like the familiar gesture of trump.
Sauli Niinistö were quick to dismiss, but were reticent.
The confusion has not escaped the attention of Internet users who actively comment on the behavior of the American leader and the reaction of Finn.
“Trump is known for his uncouth manners”, “Perhaps, Sauli Niinistö will kiss the ground when I get back to Finland”, “it would not hurt to take a bath after a conversation with a tramp”, “How do you say in Finnish is “harassment”?” — speak users.
Recall that Donald trump broke Protocol in a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, on her back, or at least almost touching. This is evidenced by footage of the state Banquet in honour of the American leader at Buckingham Palace.
As previously reported “FACTS”, even the Queen of great Britain Elizabeth II was seen in violation of the Protocol — though not so malicious. In particular, the garden party, a certain Laura-Ann Barr is the mother of two children from Northern Ireland greeted Queen Elizabeth II, handed her the bouquet, and complimented her pink suit. Most surprisingly, Elizabeth stopped, took everything and thanked him, although the guards warned Laura that the idea is useless — the Queen would never break the rules, and the maximum that she, Laura Shine is the transfer of the bouquet in the hands of the assistant to the monarch.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter