The network has make a mockery of the old regime caustic photoshopped pics
Many of the leaders and the process of elections to the Verkhovna Rada ridiculed in the Internet.
Recently ended the parliamentary race and was declared the winner, and also named those who were in the top five. After the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, many users began to dedicate politicians their unique creations. They can understand, because the behavior of some MPs is so strange that caused even a slight perplexing. In this regard, users began to make fun of those who during the political race surpassed himself. In particular we are talking about Oleg Lyashko, famous for the radical, and the brother of Mikhail Dobkin, Dmitry.
It is worth noting that these MPs left politics, as the Ukrainians had not given them the necessary number of votes. However, their activities remain in the memory of many, despite the fact that they are quite markedly slowed development of Ukraine. At a time when they were in power, the web you can find a lot of legends or photoshopped pics on their, but now the list has grown considerably with the departure of politicians.
Many users have literally opened a new breath and they create a stream of new funny pictures of all policies of the Verkhovna Rada. The exception does not become wyborczy process which always causes a lot of disturbances and emotions of the public and the politicians.
It is important to mention the Hope Savchenko, which is also depicted in several amusing pictures. After the scandal that was associated with an attempted bombing of the Verkhovna Rada, she lost the title of MP. However, she lost faith and decided to tempt fate by taking part in the parliamentary elections. We must admit that her attempt was not successful, but rather the collapse failed, because Savchenko gave their votes to only 8 people. So it was the reason for nasmeshek.
It is impossible to ignore and ridicule regarding the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, which amused users.