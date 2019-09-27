The network has mocked dramatically gain weight Pushilin
Denis Pushilin, who is now the head of the Donetsk people’s Republic, the people close to call “fluff”. This was written by a local resident on your page in one of social networks.
The fact that over the five years of its existence the Donetsk people’s Republic, Denis Pushilin managed to gain weight. In particular, this happened last year when he was in power.
2019
“Now he is not Pushilin, now it is “fluff”, so call it close to” the blogger writes.
In late August, the leader of the Republic was the Central square of Donetsk. Costume on it barely fits, and the jacket is buttoned up on one, the top button. These pictures are for a short time scattered across the network.
For comparison, Internet users took the photo five years ago, when military operations in the Donbass only began. There you can see how Denis Pushilin was losing weight.
2014
Local residents reported that the leader of the Donetsk people’s Republic there are several businesses in Donetsk. For example, he sells coal, and owns a chain of supermarkets in Donetsk, called “First Republic”. Quite an original name.
By the way, they often come across goods of a humanitarian convoy of the Russian Federation.
We will remind that earlier in the network appeared the information that Pushilin unable to remove from his office, while appointing the current mayor of the city of Gorlovka, Donetsk region.