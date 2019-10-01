The network has mocked Putin’s youthful double
In a network distributed archive the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin with President of France Jacques Chirac. In the photo you can see that the President of Russia looks older than the head of France.
The picture was published on page blogger Alexei Golobutsky in Facebook.
In the caption to a photo of the blogger noted that the Russian President is flying to the funeral Chirac. He also wrote that there was a time when the leader was older than the President of France. The blogger stressed that the picture was taken in 2005.
It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin for 20 years under the former head of France.