The network has mocked Vladimir Putin’s caustic fotozhabu
Vladimir Putin depicted in the painting in the form of insect
As reported Politeka, a famous artist and blogger Igor Please (nickname – Alesha Stupin) published a photo of the frog on the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The photo and sketches he posted on the page in Facebook and Twitter.
So, on the new film Putin is depicted as a green manure flies. On the body of the insect can be considered the face of the Russian President. It is also worth noting that the fly sits on the Russian tricolor, and “on the head” a fly is a crown.
In the caption to the painting, the artist pointed out its value. The work is executed with oil and costs $ 499.
Fans of the artist and blogger Igor Please appreciated his work in the comments on Facebook:
“You’re a good portraitist. Grab the character clearly!”, “…omoh”, “fly — the source of infection,” wrote the network.
More comments and reviews sarcastic portrait of the President gathered on Twitter:
“MOTHS and carpet corrodes the country”, “Pelewensis some”, “that’s it. Humiliated cute insect…”, “Dear mole”, “Good picture for the shooting range,” wrote the user