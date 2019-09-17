The network has photoshopped pics making fun of the argument Bogdan and Vakarchuk
We all remember that, when it came time for the parliamentary elections, the Ukrainian celebrity, the soloist of group “Ocean Elzy” in combination became the leader of the party “the Voice”, which he himself founded. Recently Sviatoslav Vakarchuk met with the head of the office of the President, Andrei Bogdan, which caused the network to heated discussions.
The meeting between the two politicians has been at an international conference YES, which was held in the Ukrainian capital. Reporters noticed for the right moment and recorded that Vakarchuk is not particularly pleased to meet with the head of the PP and reluctantly holds out a hand in greeting. After the footage leaked, the active users are almost immediately made funny photoshopped pics.
On one of the photos you can see how Vakarchuk with a straight face and empty eyes reaches out to Bogdan, a former MP Mustafa Nayem smiling in the background. For the most part, in fun of users don’t bother and used the words of the artist of his songs.