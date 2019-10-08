The network has photoshopped pics making fun of the behavior of the MP Kiva in the Verkhovna Rada
Ilya Kiva, which became famous and controversial activity within the walls of Parliament, became the hero of the fotosub, the number of which grows the network exponentially
So, on one of the last of the people’s Deputy from “Oppositional platform For life” depicted on a red poster next to the leader of the world proletariat Vladimir Lenin.
The picture, published in the community “Baba kit” on the social network Facebook, Kiva in white t-shirt with the words “These hands are not for boredom”.
Social networks have responded to the picture with a mass of humorous and sometimes even humiliating comments.
“So many of the Kiva in the tape that he would take the nomination of d***er of the year”, “the Red hand)”, “tamer of the independent candidate… of life” “We the deputies Want the mandates, Our hands do not tolerate boredom))))”, “Touch yourself, because the shot is parliamentary immunity”, “the Secret “How to be popular in 24 hours” is opened, go to the Parliament and…”, – write users.
This folk art is not limited. The network continues to publish memy on MP.
Recall, on 2 October in the Internet appeared the video indecent behavior of one of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. Published footage shows that Ilya Kiva calls first model, and then touching her intimate place. Netizens took shots in different ways.
The hero record is called all the “stupid fake”.
“I filmed one of my movement, and then repeated the shot several times with installation. And this fake is a led. Although what are we talking about? Every man is doing as well, if you have something…” — he said to journalists.
The MP also expressed surprise that his actions have become top news.
“Our society is sick and filled with freak fake story my h*ena broke the law on the capital and the formula Steinmeier, and the sale of land”, — he stressed.
In turn, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov advised MPs to refrain from turning the conference room into a place to satisfy their own physiological needs.
“I was approached by the people’s representatives with such a request. First, the hall of the Verkhovna Rada is no dining room, no Smoking area. This also applies to IQOS. Don’t see hall signs “IQOS friendly”. Also I appeal to all in the hall of the Verkhovna Rada no need to satisfy any other physiological needs. Thank you and hope for your understanding and constructive work of our Parliament”, – he said during the meeting of Parliament on 3 October.