The network has revealed more information about the new Jeep Wrangler

On the portal “JR Forums” has published some information about new variations of the SUV Jeep Wrangler model year 2020.

In the equipment of the SUV includes 4 – and 6-cylinder petrol engines that will work on the technology of “moderate hybrid”.

While the Jeep Wrangler in modification Unlimited Sahara will get a 3.6-liter V6 petrol unit or a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine.

They will work together with the starter-generator, which is powered by 48-volt onboard network.

Already mentioned previously that in the technical equipment Jeep Wrangler 2020 model year will be 3.0-liter diesel turbo engine.

