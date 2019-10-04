The Network has ridiculed a book about the great people of Donbass, which included the militants
Users suggested renaming the publication of “Ward No. 6 approves” and “Art nonsense”
Recently in Donetsk Philharmonic was loud presentation of the book “100 great people of Donbass”, as reported by Russian media and journalists in the occupied territories. However, a sensational book caused a stir among users of social networks, because the number of “great”, in addition to scientists and astronauts, were militants. There is a list of the “leader” of the self-proclaimed DND Denis Putilin, who, in fact, presented the publication.
“It’s even funnier than “Zaharova” Zakharchenko. Even funnier that in the same list included insignificant Basurin. It is inhuman power in General”, — wrote on his page on “Twitter” journalist Denis Kazan. In the comments under his post are dozens of other options, as you could call the book “100 great people of Donbass sick person” “Artistic nonsense,” “Ward No. 6 approves”, “Now heal”, and many others.
By the way, along with Pushilin in the book there was a place for the gunman Eduardo Baturina, who is Deputy commander of the corps, “the defense Ministry DPR” .