The network has ridiculed a resounding international failure of Putin
Recently, it became known about negotiations of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of the United States of America Donald trump.
As stated on the official website of the Kremlin, the initiator of the conversation was the White house, in which his head became U.S. assistance in fighting fires in the Siberian forests. The Russian President thanked Donald trump and the USA for their attention and support, but has refused many tempting offers. He explained this by the fact that Russia itself is able to cope with this problem, and the support they will appeal if necessary.
Putin also highlighted that the appeal to the President of the United States and ensure that the latter do not mind to restore full bilateral relations.
It is worth noting that the network has had enough time to discuss the President’s action, but laughter and negativity it is no more called.
However, not only from trump Putin refused. The Prime Minister of Italy also offered help on behalf of his country, but the Russian President a “nose up”. Of course, this left the users of social networks in the side, and they chided the President in an overly high ego and that he shows not the right time for the country.
This Tweet opublikoval propogandist Dmitry Smirnov.
