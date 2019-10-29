The network has ridiculed an unusual monument to Yaroslav the Wise in Sumy
Ukrainian blogger Michael Schneider not uncommon pokes fun at politicians or innovations in Ukraine. This time the attention of Schneider, was awarded the newly opened in Sumy a monument to Yaroslav the Wise.However, get past this “artwork” really difficult.
Appropriate post Michael Snyder has placed in his microblog on Facebook.
The photo shows how neproporcionalno made monument, AGANA head, passing directly in feet, from the side it may seem that the Grand Prince of Kiev is sitting on the “porcelain friend.” Users noted in the comments.
The network has inflamed grave scandal on how and where the funds for the monument, whence grow hands of the sculptor and who will be responsible for such a blasphemous work on the statue of Yaroslav the Wise.It is not clear how much was allocated funds really are and where they go.