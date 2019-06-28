The network has ridiculed appearance Zelensky and his team at the meeting with the aliens
The network has made fun of the appearance of President Vladimir Zelensky and his associates at the meeting with Japanese businessmen.
Attention to this to Facebook drew Irina Pogorzelska.
We are talking about Zelensky meeting with representatives of Japanese company Rakuten (owner of the service Viber) and its founder, Hiroshi Mikitani.
“Partisan detachment Protocol works tirelessly. So ably demonstrate disregard for the Japanese — have yet to try. Each and all wholesale Krivoy Rog kolkhoz “40 years without harvest”, — she wrote.
“It seems criminal APU stole GTC not only monitors, but also clothes the right size and all the ties (you have to look, maybe socks, too, bye-bye)”, — stated in the message user Ali Tatar-zade.