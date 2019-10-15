The network has ridiculed concert tour Chicheriny the Outback “DNR”
Scandalous Russian rock singer Julia Chicherin and his group continues to give concerts in non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk region.
Normal sites have lost interest in the performer and she remains the focus in the “breakaway republics L/DNR”, misleading “Facts”.
And there is not too happy about the frequent guest, because the concerts are free of charge, probably due to low demand. Netizens joke that soon the “fans” and viewers have to pay extra to at least lure someone to a concert, someone offers to give a glass of vodka and cucumber, because without alcohol, this event is clearly not to endure.
Another “successful” the concert will be held in Bryanka, October 14, poster with appropriate commentary put in his Twitter journalist Denis Kazan.
In the post journalist and blogger noticed that this success is not everyone’s strength, and probably Chicherin reached their peaks of popularity.