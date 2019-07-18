The network has ridiculed Deputy Chuiko gathered to Rob the Ukrainians
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will take place not later, at the end of the week.
But so great is the consciousness of ordinary citizens, on whom depends the future of our country?
According to statistics, more than 90% of Ukrainians can not be called, who currently serves as the Deputy speaker of Parliament. And do not immediately accuse people in this political ignorance, just as many have been disappointed in the local politicians and officials are not waiting for anything good. Perhaps the election of President Vladimir Zelensky and the support with which he won the election, is an eloquent example not only of General fatigue Ukrainians from empty promises, but almost the last chance to radically change the country.
But Zelensky himself will not be able to do much, he needs the support of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. And, this is important for the voice of each inhabitant of the country. The choice should be conscious that the Parliament did not pass characters like Yury Chuyko. This policy has fifteen years of robbing the people, winning elections for a very simple circuit: a few of renovated facades, colored shops, packages of buckwheat as bribery of voters, good pictures and empty promises. It Chuiko is going to win the election, to Rob the people for at least another five years. Is worth a closer look to it in the video below all became clear. But these characters in Ukraine, thousands of… And they absolutely should not be allowed in the Parliament, otherwise change for the better in the country can not wait not only we, but our grandchildren.
According to statistics, more than 70% of Ukrainians are ready to take a package of buckwheat or 200 hryvnias, and to give the vote to the first person adventurer. 60% believe that their choices do not depend. This slave mentality must be combated, including successful examples. From Zelensky do many millions of Ukrainians watching his work with bated breath. Can not be wrong. But it is important to help the team President, and for this it is necessary not to ignore the parliamentary elections. To come to the polling station and cast a vote not for another villain, but for a candidate who will be able to do something good. The future depends on each of us.