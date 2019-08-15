The network has ridiculed fotozhabu “of hyperloop” Omelyana
The Minister of infrastructure Vladimir Omelian constantly talking about “hyperloop”, which has become a cause of ridicule over it
Social networks blogger Michael Schneider posted a photo of Volodymyr Omelyan, which is testing a new model of “Hyperloop”.
“Omeljan testing a new model of “Hyperloop”)”, — the blogger writes.
In the comments people continued to make fun of the Minister of infrastructure:
“Who hyperloop who smartphone”, “Hyperloop from the rink can not be distinguished?)”, “This is the newest model”, “Supersonic!:-)”, “why without a cap”.
