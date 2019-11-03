The network has ridiculed ljubveobilnost MP apt photoshopped pics
Deputies continue to please voters. After the operation, Kiva “a Diamond …hmm…hand” the initiative was intercepted by Bogdan Yaremenko. His “image of morality” will be remembered for many a long time. But the Internet community really enjoy vlasto and the possibility to come up over the Deputy. So, the new genre of pictorial satire “fotozhaba”, and Bohdan Yaremenko.
This writes pl.com.ua.
MP from the faction “servant of the people”, the Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on foreign policy, Bohdan Yaremenko did the controversial act in itself. And for Western policy, such an event would be the end of his political career (well, in the West). This gentleman corresponded with the ladies …um…lightweight forms of behaviour directly during the meeting. And was caught by our brave reporters standing guard over the morals of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
The scandal could subside and do a public reprimand and ay-ay-ay for a meeting of the faction. As the irrepressible Mr. Bogdan decided to not go. On the page posted. Saying that it was a drill. He’s not the reporters shoulder the deputies to look into it! Moreover Mr. Yaremenko promised sequel.
Post By Bogdan Yaremenko
It is here that the Internet community and a wave photojob. An example of one of them is given below. A humorous picture published in his Telegram-channel political analyst Alexei holomuzki.
This is a scene from the Soviet Comedy “the diamond arm”, where the main character is a con man talks with a prostitute abroad.
Servant of the people! Oblico morale
Well, under the justification of MP angry Ukrainians massively wrote indignant comments. Here are some of them: What the children’s excuses? It’s not my cigarettes, this cigarette my friend! Man lost his dignity, let that his wife says …. maybe she’s out of it. A great mind man! 🤣 It is necessary to come up with such an elegant provocation – just brilliant! Actually Yaremenko corresponded with a colleague in the faction! and so on.
Comments
More comments
And more comments
Well, below our readers will be able to evaluate other fotocontest users of social networks.
Brothers in misfortune
and humor