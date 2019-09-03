The network has ridiculed propagandist Dmitry Kiselev
In the Internet ridiculed Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselev, who is smart enough to issue another “pearl”
Footage published blogger Vitauskas on Twitter.
“The propaganda has already turned his hurdy-gurdy. But the truth can not hide. Stalin’s “receptacle of plombir”, in collusion with Hitler, entered into WWII on 17 September 1939. On the German side. To conceal the crime, the Soviet propaganda invented the “great Patriotic war”, — stated in the message.
Note that network users reacted to the speech of the promoter of caustic comments.
“it’s funnier nuclear ash”, “what an abomination”, “to hang by the skin and that is not enough”, “merzost in his repertoire”, “could not remember the name of this asshole host , I thought a happy man,” “from the well scum”, “cotton logic”, “the end of Soviet lies,” they write.
As previously reported, Russia’s attempts to return to politics for the rights of full and equal participant will be stopped without implementation of the main points of requirements
That opinion has been shared by Ukrainian blogger the Angry inhabitant of Odessa.
“Just yesterday, some lamented and others, in a violent fit of greatness were happy to discuss the topic of the return of Russia to the G-7 in the framework of the conversation of the presidents of the United States and France, Donald trump and Emmanuel Macron. It would seem that you only have to run the hash-tag #of Micronas and pack your bags, but here an ill luck, the other participants of the “Big seven” forgot to ask” he writes.
And now, less than a day, and claims to be indisputable hegemony in the EU, Germany has already rejected a proposal by France and the UK, traditionally Russophobic in its foreign policy and certainly put an end to this initiative, says the blogger.
In the end, the Makron even changed narrative of the proposal and mentioned already in the context of Russia’s liberation of the occupied Ukrainian territories. But then, turns out to be more.
“The business is the fact that the range of Macron responded, including Vladimir Zelensky, noting that the return of Russia in diplomacy is possible only after the return to Ukraine of the Crimea, occupied part of the Donbass, and Ukrainian political prisoners and prisoners of war languishing in Russian prisons”, -the blogger writes.
In his opinion, the most interesting is that the talking head of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova decided to answer personally to the President of Ukraine, while ignoring the message of the German Chancellor and the Prime Minister of great Britain.