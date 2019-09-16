The network has ridiculed public disgrace Pushilin at the forefront
Denis Pushilin, who led the group of militants of the so-called DNR paid a visit to the front line of the fighting. There he was in a very awkward situation.
The corresponding video was published on the Twitter page of a blogger Necro Mancer.
On the recording you can see how Pushilin helmet banging his head on the ceiling of the fortifications.
“Something you have such low ceilings?”, – signed video blogger.
In the comments users have joined in the jokes about Pushilin.
“What-what you have is the e**lo fat that the helmet not fit?”, “Well, at least in the width passed”, “Concussion!”, “And the eyes zashuganym!”, — commentators write.