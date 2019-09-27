The network has ridiculed public disgrace Putin at a meeting with leaders of Turkey and Israel
Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered another embarrassment.
This tells the portal “novosti-n”.
The incident occurred during a meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the speech the Russian head tangled in the wire from the earpiece, and then altogether forgotten previously harvested words.
Video from the press conference is gaining in popularity among users of the network.
However, the network has noticed that Putin looks very exhausted and tired during the meeting with Erdogan.
Also, Putin immediately will meet with Maduro, in Moscow. According to Maduro, he intends to discuss with Vladimir Putin all the points about bilateral relations. Also, they both try to find a new way, in order to revive cultural exchange. That’s all they are going to discuss today, during a personal meeting on the territory of the Russian Federation. Earlier, Secretary of state of the United States of America, stated that Russia is doing wrong by supporting Nicolas Maduro, in fact, thanks to the support of Putin, and the Chinese authorities, the Venezuelan President still occupies his post.