The network has ridiculed public disgrace Putin’s propagandists

| June 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Propagandists no support

In the Internet ridiculed propagandists of the President of Russia, which began to “humiliate” in PACE.

This was reported by “Donetsk Fascists” on his Twitter page.

“It is time for *mollycam to give and not just pieces of paper”, — stated in the message.

Note that on the published booklet written in English that Margaret “Red” channel and Olga “Drain tank” Skobeeva are Russian propaganda.

Network users laugh “complaint” propagandist, what they hastened to write in the comments:

“Handle her need put in one place, so the head does not wobble”;

“To hang as Nazi propagandists them. They and they have surpassed”;

“What? They are still allowed in Europe? But, Hey, this is pretty gay”;

“Cistern brochure on face got? It’s beautiful.”

