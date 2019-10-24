The network has ridiculed public disgrace trump with Pentagon
The head of the United States of America Donald trump was in a ridiculous situation that has caused a strong reaction in the network.
This tells the portal “segodnya”.
So, the American leader called the head of the Pentagon mark Esperanto. But the real name of the Minister is Esper. An appeal to the Minister of defense trump has posted on Twitter.
The network immediately rushed to correct the American leader and reminded him that Esperanto is the international language. It was artificially created by the oculist from Warsaw Lazarus Zamenhof in 1887.
It should be noted that this is not the first confusion of the American President. Recently, trump, a business meeting with the President of Italy Sergio Matarelli where Donald trump has managed to embarrass myself twice. The first absurdity was the ignorance of basic historical events: the American President during his speech said that the United States and Italy have already been friends for millennia, since the days of Ancient Rome. However, despite the fact that the United States was founded in 1776, the President continued his speech.