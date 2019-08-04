The network has ridiculed Putin for a new show
Putin has angered Russians because of new tricks, which he made right during the country of the tragedy in his state.
The head of the Kremlin once again became the spotlight for his next public appearance.
The incident happened at the naval parade, which was held in the “Northern capital” of Russia – “St. Petersburg”.
Video of shame Putin appeared on the channel Pro-Russian propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
In the post propagandist notes that before the parade Vladimir Putin walked on the front of the boat, the entire crew of the Kronstadt RAID.
This way Putin propiarilsya and to make a name for the “winner” was not liked by the Russians. Most people in the comments below expressed the opinion that Putin is trying at all costs to dissociate itself from the environmental disaster that is happening in Siberia. Even part of users angry, as Putin chose to conduct another ridiculous parade instead of caring for its citizens.
People have offered to show Putin is not the “power” of the Russian fleet, and the forest fires in the Taiga: “I wish this douchebag looked like a lit of Siberian taiga. An impressive sight”.
Some have suggested, how can we punish Putin over this attitude to the country: “Schmuck bald bastard number”.
Part asked the beggar to feed the Russian people, instead of the ostentatious parades: “it would be Better his people fed, not parades staged!”.
Single commentators did try to unravel the true cause of this attitude of Putin to the country, why in Russia things are quite peculiar way. “It’s part of Putin’s false ideology of besieged fortress: war psychosis. The population is heavily accustomed to the role of cannon fodder, under the fable of great power and greatness.”