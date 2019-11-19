The network has ridiculed Putin for a photo with the Brazilian special forces
A few days ago started in Brazil BRICS summit, the acronym of the initial letters of the countries that belong to the Commonwealth of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the order of the letters is not only in harmony, but in the fact that in English the word oznachaet bricks (bricks) and the like symbolizes the value of the countries that make possible the growth of the world economy.
Rossm actively covered the events in Brazil and watched every step of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin propagandist Dmitry Smirnov regularly lecturing posts on the topic of the summit on Twitter.
Last post was devoted to Putin and his joint photograph with the local forces. In the photo of all representatives of power structures, how to order, picked up one of growth with Vladimir Putin. Comments, as usual, were very different, some commentators admired their President, expressing how proud they are of the head of state, but the majority still showed the irony and sarcasm, leaving flattering comments not only about the rise of the President, but his model of management: “Judging by the pictures, he’s the hero. There is a kindergarten put your tactical team or the circus Midgets?”, “Two on the left have not stood up, Putin needs to help them as he knows how, From whom he guarded in Brazil, there’s not even the Bulk, I’m not talking about the people of Russia who really “loves”, and from which he always guarded at Home”,”Even perehody can’t hide the true value of a person”.