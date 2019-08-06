The network has ridiculed Putin for attempting to convene the Congress of shamans
Netizens once again made a mockery of the head of the Russian Federation. But rather over how the country fighting fires in Siberia. Recently, the Internet appeared the video, where shamans invoke rain to help put out the fire.
Commentators immediately responded by writing that this is a secret method Putin, and most importantly cost effective. The so-called ceremonies are held on the island. Shamans pray for Siberia, trying to call upon natural elements to help eliminate natural disaster.
“Water tried? Not helped?”, “Where is the leader of the shamans?” — made a fool of this method of struggle.
Was recently criticized and daughter Peskov. She suggested the Moscow authorities to collect waste and take them to the place of fire, they say, it is necessary to use an affliction with benefits. After his speech, Elizabeth had been criticized by users of the world wide web. They called it “sorhannus chick”.
“Great idea! Because you can still use fire in Siberia, as the crematorium, and to bring back the dead”, “In a forest fire to burn the trash. What are the ideas on account of the floods?” — rapidly responded to the commentators.
We will remind that the fire on the territory of Siberia began in late July. The territory of the fire is huge, the size compatible with Belgium. The fire reached such proportions that it can be seen even from Alaska, and the smoke comes even to Kazakhstan. Most of all, from the fire suffers from Irkutsk and Krasnodar region. Reportedly, those killed and injured at the moment.
The head of state responded to a fire only a week later, after the fire. Vladimir Putin said that to extinguish the fire dangerous to life and uneconomical. Then social networks started the scandal, they began to collect signatures on petitions. The petition gathered the required number of signatures in just a couple of days. After that, the President of the Russian Federation immediately ordered to address this issue.