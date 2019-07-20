The network has ridiculed Putin for his personal life
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave another reason to discuss his personal life.
As usual, the Russian President once again framed the so-called “Kremlin pool journalist” Dmitry Smirnov, posted on Twitter a photo of the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.
Smirnov manages to get their “job” salary in the Kremlin reported that Putin and Lukashenko visited the Valaam monastery and conducted a personal interview, taking advantage of this opportunity. Thus the significant signature to it, opened unprecedented space for the imagination of Internet users, then “revealed” in the network tons of sarcasm.
Someone thought that, judging by the photos, between Putin and Lukashenko is still quite a tender relationship, and they used a working trip to Valaam in order to retire. Another commenter pointed to the fact that the President of Belarus is almost the last friend of Russia, but given the tension between the two countries, the Kremlin may soon lose this ally.
It is unclear why the Putin Administration has not yet drawn attention to the fact that the publication of Dmitry Smirnov create a negative information background around of the Russian President. Each publication of this “journalist” collects significantly more negative comments than positive. The information component of these messages is almost zero, especially considering the fact that all the important news about the movements and work of the Russian President have appeared before not numerous other resources. We can assume that Smirnov — “mishandled Cossack”, working not for the benefit of the head of the Kremlin.
As for photos of Putin and Lukashenko, she gathered a lot of mocking comments. “Nine months later is born Petichenko”, “Lord, well, at least someone with this old fool is still found. But it is from time to time, soon he we and Belarus fight. All there is to it”, “the Lovebirds are forced to hide their feelings from the public, so go to Valaam, where you will be able to retire. Way, enough to hide! show yourself in public with her mustachioed lover,” wrote the Internet users.