The network has ridiculed Putin for statements about the Russian media and Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin suddenly was indignant with that on Russian TV, Ukraine and the Ukrainian people specially exhibited in a bad light
As reported Politeka, he hypocritically said that Ukrainians are brotherly people, and programs rostv need to “make some changes”.
“Vladimir Putin lamented the “lies about Ukraine on all channels”. He’s still “straight line” are not seen” — wrote Russian opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky on Twitter.
In a network that cynical statement by the Kremlin leader harshly criticized.
Putin reminded about the war, the Crimea, and also about poverty of Russians, the empty promises and slogans.
“My grandfather split personality)”, “the President rants about some promises of other politicians, but forgets about their promises. Cynically declaring friendship to the Ukraine, he is fighting with her, supporting the gangs that invaded the lands in the East of Ukraine.”,”It never ceases to amaze us with their hypocrisy”,”the Bad boyars, and he was all in white … maybe it’s time to tell him that took the Crimea, it is time to stop hiding it from him …”,- wrote in a network.