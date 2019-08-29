The Network has ridiculed Putin, who gave Erdogan’s ice cream
In the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stunned outburst at an official meeting. The footage was published propagandist Dmitry Smirnov in Twitter.
Erdogan: I’ll pay too?Putin: ‘ll Pay you gostino were treated to ice cream the entire Turkish delegation pic.twitter.com/zxrEme3msW
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) August 27, 2019
“Erdogan: For me too pay? Putin: Cry, you’re a guest. But were treated to ice cream the entire Turkish delegation,” — said in the message.
Published footage shows how Putin is “captivating” Erdogan’s ice cream. This was the reason for caustic comments from the users.
“Putin is not treated as taxpayers rosianna”, “Putin got everything”, “See the Russians so that**about spending our money”, “Delicious ice cream?Yummy ice cream?Or had finished without salt?”, “Cash got up his sleeve. Do not trust card”, “Money is necessary to feel,” they write.