The network has ridiculed Putin, who wears a gun in a sock
Strange feet of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin became the subject of heated debate on the Internet.
On the page “Crowned Vovan” Twitter a video appeared in which Vladimir Putin conducts an interview with reporters sitting in a chair, which made his pants a little.
Attention was attracted by a strange bulge on the toes of the Russian leader, which led to an exchange of theories, what does Putin.
Pulled up his pants man, and there’s pants under the socks… pic.twitter.com/9NXcCnpqd8
Crowned Vovan (@stignic) August 9, 2019
The administrator of the page wrote that it was pants, but some users believe that the President of Russia wears socks in firearms, because it is constantly nervous and scared for his life. But not everyone agrees, some have questioned in the shooting abilities of Putin, arguing that his poor eyesight and joke that it’s bulletproof long Johns in parallel making fun of “skinny” feet of the President.