The network has ridiculed Putin, who wears a gun in a sock

| August 12, 2019 | News | No Comments
В сети высмеяли Путина, который носит пистолет в носке

Strange feet of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin became the subject of heated debate on the Internet.

On the page “Crowned Vovan” Twitter a video appeared in which Vladimir Putin conducts an interview with reporters sitting in a chair, which made his pants a little.

Attention was attracted by a strange bulge on the toes of the Russian leader, which led to an exchange of theories, what does Putin.

The administrator of the page wrote that it was pants, but some users believe that the President of Russia wears socks in firearms, because it is constantly nervous and scared for his life. But not everyone agrees, some have questioned in the shooting abilities of Putin, arguing that his poor eyesight and joke that it’s bulletproof long Johns in parallel making fun of “skinny” feet of the President.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.