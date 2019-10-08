The network has ridiculed Putin’s communication with the American journalist
In the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who tried to “hang noodles” an American journalist
As reported Politeka, frames in a network published a propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
“Putin — journalist at NBC: based On the assumptions of our collusion with trump sanctions were imposed. Then Mueller said that collusion was not, but the sanctions remained. So it was just an excuse to slow us down. Those who do not watch even one step forward!”, says in the caption.
Note that netizens took Putin’s communication with a bit of humor talking about the comments under the video.
“Keep me seven”, “the Sanctions imposed for interference in elections”, “Grandfather forgot that the sanctions for us? What he doldonit about them in every corridor?”, “Enlisted is still a tyrant kid,” they write.
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) October 6, 2019