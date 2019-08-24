The network has ridiculed Putin’s embarrassment at dinner in Finland
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to stay with a working visit in Finland, which regularly gets into the scandal.
At this time, “the journalist of the Kremlin pool” Dmitry Smirnov turn people against his boss by posting on Twitter the Chapter menu of the Russian Federation.
With such associates, as Dmitry Smirnov, sometimes does not need any enemy propaganda — this journalist regularly permits the publication of facts that probably would not be worth to bring to the court the General public. Sometimes it seems that the “journalist of the Kremlin pool” waiting for the next “puncture” of his boss to provide the opportunity for Internet users to discuss the scandal.
This time discussion became dinner for Vladimir Putin in Finland. It should be noted, the head of Russia really were welcomed in the neighbouring country, and pricing included in the food menu is another confirmation. “Finnish lake fish soup with Jerusalem artichokes, duck breast with chanterelle sauce. For dessert they offered fresh berries from the summer residence of the President of Finland Kultaranta and sorbet cnejevici”, — Smirnov has published data from a study which begins to profusely salivate.
The dinner menu of Putin and Niinistö in the restaurant “Valhalla” in the fortress of Sveaborg: “Finnish lake fish soup with Jerusalem artichokes, duck breast with chanterelle sauce. For dessert they offered fresh berries from the summer residence of the President of Finland Kultaranta and sorbet cnejevici” pic.twitter.com/NRxyjvQCAy
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) August 21, 2019
However, in the comments of a post was a place for subtle (and sometimes not) of humor. “Drink,good,where is the circle?”, “It was the “cheap” counterpart Putin , just for grania How poor Putin all this European poison eats? The hero simply. Take care of us, shielded from this shit, but not saves”, “Not spare himself our father”, “Dmitry Smirnov was on duty near the restaurant to pick up and enjoy the aroma of meals and tell everyone how delicious eats king, while his slaves devour palm oil,” “I Hope himself Smirnov bowl of dog food and perepalo”, “Empty troubles. It would be better boiled beaver, how he loves,” wrote the Internet users.