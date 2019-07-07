The network has ridiculed Putin’s embarrassment at the airport

| July 7, 2019 | News | No Comments

В сети высмеяли конфуз Путина в аэропорту

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again become a laughing stock in public

This time Vladimir Putin was embarrassing during his visit to Italy, where he met the infamous politician Silvio Berlusconi.

The corresponding video in his microblog published a propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.

В сети высмеяли конфуз Путина в аэропорту

“You want to show on Russian television. Long time no see!”: Putin and Berlusconi in Rome,” reads the caption to the video

Users with humor reacted to the publication and noted that Vladimir Putin made a special trip to Italy to meet with his “brother-in Botox”. Other commentators reminded politicians scandals, which were minor children, calling them “old pedophiles”.

“One plastic on the face”, “Disgusting faces”, “Gathering”, “Two Botox stuffed”, “Two old pedophile will always find a topic for conversation,” “Yes, such comrades just for shamans and fortune tellers can hope for…”, “Pofotkalis and went on heifers! In heifers friend Silvio sense knows” “What Chicks?)) Grandfather go barely” joke they are in the comments under the post Russian propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.

В сети высмеяли конфуз Путина в аэропорту

В сети высмеяли конфуз Путина в аэропорту

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.