The network has ridiculed Putin’s embarrassment at the airport
Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again become a laughing stock in public
This time Vladimir Putin was embarrassing during his visit to Italy, where he met the infamous politician Silvio Berlusconi.
The corresponding video in his microblog published a propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
“You want to show on Russian television. Long time no see!”: Putin and Berlusconi in Rome,” reads the caption to the video
Users with humor reacted to the publication and noted that Vladimir Putin made a special trip to Italy to meet with his “brother-in Botox”. Other commentators reminded politicians scandals, which were minor children, calling them “old pedophiles”.
“One plastic on the face”, “Disgusting faces”, “Gathering”, “Two Botox stuffed”, “Two old pedophile will always find a topic for conversation,” “Yes, such comrades just for shamans and fortune tellers can hope for…”, “Pofotkalis and went on heifers! In heifers friend Silvio sense knows” “What Chicks?)) Grandfather go barely” joke they are in the comments under the post Russian propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) July 5, 2019