The network has ridiculed Putin’s embarrassment in the forest
Russian President Vladimir Putin once again became the object of ridicule in social networks
This time it potrollit famous Russian musician and leader of the group “Leningrad” Sergey Shnurov, reports Politeka.
In particular, Sergey Shnurov, in his personal Instagram has criticized the recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the taiga.
The musician expressed doubt that Vladimir Putin enjoyed during the trip with silence and solitude, making it with the help of caustic poems.
Sergey Shnurov your poem made fun of a lot of officers, including the head of the Ministry of defence of Russia Sergey Shoigu, the FSO staff and the chef and crew, which were not included in the footage, where Vladimir Putin supposedly enjoying the silence in the forest.
“Great banter on the day of birth”, “You are not a foreign agent?”, “The nail on the head”, and “Respect”, “Beautifully”, “True verb”, “Putin is also there?” “Where they found the forest still burned in the summer”, “Yes, two submarines in the Harbor, the fish are driven into frame and scare the Swedes at the same time, Bravo! As always – a subtle, truthful and clear!”, “Local Siberian hunters say that a month before Putin’s arrival in the forest, in traps start to get the first, still small employees of the FSO” — joke in the comments under the post of the artist.