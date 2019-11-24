The network has ridiculed Putin’s meeting with Patriarch Kirill
On 20 November, his birthday was celebrated by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow. In honor of the occasion he served a Liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which was attended by many officials and representatives of the Russian authorities.
The Patriarch turned 73 years old, and he amatil 50 years from the moment of tonsure. On this day, he congratulated the President of the Russian Federation, reported on his page on Twitter correspondent of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” and propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
“I want to thank you for your service, for maintaining inter-confessional peace. This is a state mission”: Putin congratulates Patriarch Kirill with 73-th anniversary pic.twitter.com/e5c9s3fJFR
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) November 20, 2019
Putin congratulated Patriarch Kirill with the execution state of the mission in maintaining interconfessional peace and thanked for their service by giving him a huge bouquet of white roses.
Tweet Smirnova has gained huge popularity and received a huge amount of reposts and likes, not without caustic comments. Internet users, as usual, were divided into two groups. Some heartily congratulated the Patriarch with pradnikom, others did not mince words commenting on what is happening on the screen: “Thank you for your service, agent Gundyaev”, ” Well, the reason is pribuhnut ! And then I thought, the day in boredom pass!”, “I hope now they get married.”