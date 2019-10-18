The network has ridiculed Putin’s motorcade in Saudi Arabia
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin was the center of attention during one of his foreign visits.
The politician arrived at the negotiations with the Prince of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by original tuple, as in Twitter, wrote “the journalist of the Kremlin pool” Dmitry Smirnov.
Currently, the delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the President of the country is in talks in Saudi Arabia, where they personally greets king Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al Saud. During this visit have been several strange incidents, including a performance of the Russian national anthem. However, while king Salman has delegations all honours, creating the impression that this meeting is more necessary to him, and not the Russian side.
In particular, Dmitry Smirnov demonstrated what a great honor motorcade was allocated by the king to the Russian President in order to get into the Palace to negotiate. It is really beautiful around the armoured vehicle, with Putin famously download Arab horse guards in smart, full uniform. However, next to the Russians, accustomed to the flashing lights and blocked roads, it looks at least funny.
“Aurus” on horseback Vladimir Putin arrived for talks with king Salman, accompanied by honorary cortege pic.twitter.com/7KTGHHIOaO
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) October 14, 2019
However, the opinion of people regarding these honors were divided. Someone will appreciate the beauty of Arabian horses and an unusual view of the motorcade, others have been quick to point out that Putin is surrounded by horses looked like a circus clown. “Well at least not camels”, “Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme”, “Special company”, “Almost “triple daring”, “Showing such ostentatious”, “a Sheath for the President in a billion”, “I Wonder the horses before that have done enemas?”, “Putin’s convoy of five hundred of vehicles are not allowed in Saudi Arabia”, “Asiatic”, “what this pompous, painful kitsch?”, “Wool break from the view of roads and landscaping in another oil country, and which is desert”, “it May not be returned to Russia”, — wrote Internet users in the comments to the post.