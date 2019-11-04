The network has ridiculed Putin’s statement about the new heavy duty arms
The network has mocked Vladimir Putin’s promise to equip surface warships a new Russian hypersonic missiles.
Sootvetstvuyuschuyu publication published blogger and journalist Dmitry Smirnov on his twitter page.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kaliningrad region Corvette “Rumbling”, where he promised to adopt a new hypersonic missile sea “Zircon”. So, the President went on Board a warship, examined and familiarized himself with the weapons systems. The commander of the “Rumbling” drew the President’s attention to the front of the ship which is currently hosted centenary launcher for missiles “Caliber”, stressing that in the future there can be placed a new hypersonic missile “Zircon”.
“Zircon” would be”, — said Putin.
The network was ambiguous vosprinjali this promise of the master of the Kremlin.
“The key word promised…”, “9000 little promises may 30000, the figure is more fun”, “Obasan. The circus and horses”, “Another stories about Mahi..” “He one fulfilled my promise?”, “The old man no longer pour!”, “A life worthy of the Russians promised”, “”lousy And all about rockets”…when did he Sapeda to play racket-tankzors-voynushki? After all around all the countries are marching forward, and he constantly pulls the country back to the stone age,” laughed the users of the network.
akcenty.com.ua