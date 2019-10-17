The network has ridiculed the absurd ban in Russia
In Russia there was a threat to the craft beer market. This news alarmed the Internet and the Russians are already thinking about an alternative in the form of “Baltika”.
Russian media reported that due to difficulties with the establishment of a standard for private Breweries by 2021 in the country can forbid craft beer.
It is known that the Standards for dark, light and wheat Beers will remain unchanged. However, the standards for craft beer in Russia is simply not there and most likely they are not going to develop.
It is reported that craft beer has many different manufacturing processes, different ingredients, recipes, appearance, and tastes, so for this category it is impossible to create a single standard.
Following the logic of Rosstandart this means that craft beer can classify the production of counterfeit goods.
The Russians on Twitter, mixed reaction to the news. Some were angered by this situation and become angry about it. Others simply doubted the likelihood of such an outcome. But there were those who began to make jokes about it saying that the whole of Russia will soon be transferred to “Baltika 9”.