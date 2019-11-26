The network has ridiculed the absurd “know-how” Russian housing and communal services
Russia is not what cannot surprise the Ukrainians. It would seem that everything has been done to the whole world laughed at by the people of this country, but they continue to break through the bottom. Apparently, in Russia the situation is not rosy in the economy, causing suffering and the Russians themselves. To change your life for the better they don’t try, but embody the delusions, putting fences wherever you go.
So, in the Twitter social network there were photos of the original decor of the entrance. Residents of flats decided to protect your apartment and belongings from looters and thieves – they put a metal cage. This design covers not only the entrance but also an area where there are benches.
The photo shows that quite well-groomed territory turned into a prison. In the comments users put forward some ideas about the reasons for the decision to be closed from the outside world. Some wrote that so the people defended their benches and the road from drug users and others have suggested that this gene, which laid to live beyond the fence and the iron curtain.