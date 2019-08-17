The network has ridiculed the absurd photos of Maria Zakharova
The Russians again made fun of odious Maria Zakharova because of her ridiculous pictures.
So, the other day the representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, which is known throughout the Internet community because of their mildly strange photos, posted another post on the social network.
This time another failed shot was taken on the plane. So, in addition to the picture that she posted to Facebook going on a business trip, she decided to write a ridiculous joke under the post.
So, in the caption to the new post controversial speaker compared himself with the famous hero of the film agent Stirlitz.
Really such a creative Zakharova in the caption, and the photo itself did not cause the users particularly warm feelings, and they began to throw sarcastic comments regarding both her looks and for her kind in General.
Someone advised to replace Zakharova stylist, and some users suggested that the most representative of the foreign Ministry, the taste is so-so: “I, Too, Stirlitz! By the way, replace the stylist and that your outfits is far from fashion”, “Just wanted to say that dress it’s disgusting, or that it tastes like g*VNO”.
Some users noted the fact that the jokes Maria Zakharova nobody laughs: “Mary, we need your sovdepiia/kajbitsi jokes to anything”.
Some commentators sarcastically demurred representative of the Russian foreign Ministry on the fact that despite Russia’s struggle against all foreign, Zakharova dressed on the American model: “And why American baseball cap? Why not in the headdress of the Mordovian? I, too, patriot Putin”.
akcenty.com.ua