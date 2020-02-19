The Network has ridiculed the American pleasepray the sidewalk: her story was sad and touching
A resident of the state of Washington has become famous throughout the Internet after a bystander videotaped as she vacuums the sidewalk near his home. Been bullied, suggesting that the woman was drunk or on drugs. It turned out, her act was not at all a strange trick, writes Fox News.
The video, which was uploaded on Facebook by user Brandon Tatro shows how a resident of Yakima, Kathy Rodriguez uses a vacuum cleaner on the sidewalk near his home.
“Well, we are in Yakima. We’ve all seen it, says Tatro, commenting on his video. — I think no one had ever heard about the broom.”
Users of Facebook could not refrain from commenting on the strange behavior of women.
“She’ll have to change a lot of vacuum cleaners,” joked one Facebook user.
“She definitely sets the trend!”, commented another.
However, the more harsh comments hinted that Rodriguez used drugs.
As it turned out, the story is much deeper and more serious than a weird trick. Featured in Network, she told Rodriguez that she actually cleaned the glass after a drunk driver crashed into her van outside the house.
She just didn’t want to admit that someone got hurt, passing by her house and stepped on glass on the sidewalk.
“I’m not a narc and I’m not crazy, I was thinking about the other,” said Rodriguez in an interview with KIMA TV.
According to her, the van was the only vehicle in her family, was irrevocably destroyed, and the drunk driver had no insurance.
“He smashed three glass Windows in the back of my van and glass was flying everywhere,” said Rodriguez.
“I didn’t know what else to do, I thought about other people and animals, and I didn’t want them to get hurt, she added. — Don’t judge by what you see, it’s not Yakima, crack or something else, people have a situation which you know not.”
Because Rodriguez shared his story with the news service, many commentators have returned to the first video to speak out against those who joked about it in Facebook.
“Shame on you, she cleans the broken glass. She’s not doing anything bad,” commented one person.
“What’s wrong with people, if they can’t wait to find some flaw in others? Instead of seeing something right! Let’s support each other!”, — wrote another commenter.
The author of the first video Brandon Tatro apologized for that could someone hurt its publication.
“I apologize if anyone was offended by it. I had a few personal messages in defense of this situation, — he wrote. — Don’t do drugs anyway. And use the Kirby to pick up the glass, not an ordinary vacuum cleaner!”
Rodriguez and her family have organized a fundraiser to fix the van. She said Tatro apologized to it and was the first who donated money to repair.
